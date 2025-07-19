Open Extended Reactions

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES, France -- Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel withdrew from the race during the final Pyrenean stage Saturday.

The 25-year-old Belgian rider, who was third overall, struggled early as the peloton faced another tough day during Stage 14 from Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères.

The Olympic champion, who was wearing the white jersey for the best young rider, got dropped on the ascent of the Tourmalet climb. It was the first of four big mountains on the day's program, including the final ascent to the ski resort of Superbagnères, which is more than 7 miles long.

After handing out bottles to fans, the time-trial world champion got off his bike and climbed into a car from his Soudal Quick-Step team, retiring from the race.

Evenepoel won the opening time trial of the Tour but had a rough go in the Pyrenees. After struggling during Friday's uphill race against the clock to Peyragudes, he had managed to keep third place in the general classification, more than seven minutes behind race leader Tadej Pogačar.

Mattias Skjelmose, a good climber from the Lidl-Trek team, also abandoned following a crash early in the stage.

The race finishes July 27 in Paris.