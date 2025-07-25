Open Extended Reactions

Dutch rider Thymen Arensman launched a daring solo attack on a long final climb and held on grimly to win the 19th stage of the Tour de France on Friday.

Although race leader Tadej Pogačar took a step closer to a fourth Tour title, the Slovenian star could not catch Arensman. He finished the stage in third place behind Jonas Vingegaard, who just beat Pogačar to the line.

It was a rare success for the two-time Tour winner Vingegaard over Pogačar in this year's race but ultimately made little difference, since Pogačar is 4 minutes, 24 seconds ahead of Vingegaard with two stages left.

Vingegaard could not drop Pogačar on Friday's shortened stage, which featured an 11.8-mile finish up to the ski resort of La Plagne.

Arensman had shown his climbing ability with a stunning solo effort Saturday to win a mammoth mountain stage. He made his move this time with about eight miles left.

"I'm absolutely destroyed. I can't believe it," Arensman said. "Already one stage on the Tour was unbelievable, from a breakaway, but now from the GC [general classification] group, against the strongest riders in the world, it feels like I'm dreaming."

Pogačar and Vingegaard marked each other at first and chose not to follow. By the time they did, it was too late and Arensman won the stage by 2 seconds.

Stage 19 was shortened after cows infected by a contagious disease were culled in an area along the mountainous route.

It was meant to be 80.7 miles long but was trimmed to 57.8 miles. Two of five climbs were removed, including the 8.5-mile Col des Saisies -- where an outbreak of nodular dermatitis (lumpy skin) affected a herd of cows.

The stage still featured two Hors catégorie ascents -- the hardest level of climbing -- with a 7.8-mile ascent up Col du Pré followed by the trek up La Plagne.

Primož Roglič, the 2020 Tour runner-up and a record-tying four-time Spanish Vuelta champion, attacked near the top of Col du Pré but then faded well away.

Florian Lipowitz took fourth place on the shortened stage to cement his third place overall, stretching his advantage over fourth-place Oscar Onley of Britain by 41 seconds to 1:03.

Saturday's 20th stage is a hilly, 114.5-mile route through eastern France finishing in Pontarlier.

Sunday's 21st and final stage sees three climbs up Montmartre hill -- a short, sharp ascent that featured at the Paris Olympics last year -- before a traditional finish on the Champs-Élysées.

Around 3,000 police officers will be deployed Sunday to ensure security.

