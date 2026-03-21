Cyclist Debora Silvestri taken to hospital after race crash

SAN REMO, Italy -- Italian cyclist Debora Silvestri was taken to a hospital after a horrific-looking crash during the women's Milan-San Remo one-day classic Saturday.

Several cyclists were caught up in the incident, with Silvestri tumbling over a guardrail as riders tried to avoid the pileup.

Silvestri's team, Laboral Kutxa, said the 27-year-old was conscious as she was transported and that it would give an update on her condition later.

The incident happened on the descent down the famous Cipressa climb, less than 12 miles from the end of the 97-mile route.

Two of the favorites for the race, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Kim Le Court-Pienaar, were also involved in the crash. Niewiadoma-Phinney was unable to continue, while Le Court-Pienaar remounted but finished in 99th place.

Lotte Kopecky claimed victory, edging out Noemi Rüegg and Eleonora Gasparrini in a sprint of five.