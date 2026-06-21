Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de Suisse to continue strong 2026

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VILLARS-SUR-OLLON, Switzerland -- Tadej Pogacar warmed up for next month's Tour de France with a dominant victory in the Tour de Suisse on Sunday, and the cycling star did so in flamboyant style by winning the fifth and final stage.

The 27-year-old Slovenian is in ominous form heading into the July 4-26 Tour, where he will try to win the showcase race for the fifth time.

Pogacar won the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse, secured a 1-second victory over rival Mathieu van der Poel in the time trial Saturday and won Stage 5 on Sunday.

He caught Frenchman Lenny Martinez about a half-mile near the end of the final climb of the 94-mile trek to Villars-sur-Ollon.

"It was a super hard day," Pogacar said. "The [route] was really tough, and with the team we did a super good job."

In the overall standings, Pogacar finished 6 minutes, 32 seconds ahead of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz and 6:53 clear of Czech rider Mathias Vacek.

Stellar season

Pogacar secured a dominant win at the six-day Tour de Romandie last month, after strong performances in the one-day classics. In April, he clinched a third straight victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

He also won Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders -- winning that race for a third time -- and was narrowly beaten at Paris-Roubaix by Wout van Aert.