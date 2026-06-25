Oscar Onley out of Tour de France with shoulder injury

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PARIS -- British rider Oscar Onley, who finished fourth at last year's Tour de France, has been ruled out of this year's race because of a shoulder injury.

Onley crashed this month during the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

"Further medical investigations have confirmed a significant shoulder injury. Unfortunately, this means Oscar will be unable to compete in this year's Tour de France," the Netcompany Ineos team said Thursday.

It's unclear when Onley, who has started his rehabilitation, will be able to resume racing.

"I'm gutted not to be able to line up for the Tour de France," he said. "My focus is now on recovering and getting my shoulder in a good place, but I'm really motivated to try and make something out of this season."

The Tour starts July 4.