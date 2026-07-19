Jonas Vingegaard pulls out of Tour de France after Stage 15 crash

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PLATEAU DE SOLAISON, France -- Jonas Vingegaard crashed near the end of Sunday's 15th stage of the Tour de France and had to pull out of the race.

The two-time Tour champion was among a few riders who fell close to a kerb about 12 miles from the end of the stage. After a few moments, he limped into an ambulance with his right arm in a sling.

Vingegaard rides for the Visma-Lease a Bike team and was in second place behind defending champion Tadej Pogacar heading into Stage 15, which finished with a big climb.

"Jonas Vingegaard has been forced to withdraw from the Tour de France after crashing towards the end of Stage 15," his team posted on X. "We will provide an update on his condition as soon as more information becomes available."

The 29-year-old Danish rider won the Tour in 2022 and 2023 and this year became one of only eight male riders to have won all three Grand Tours.

His teammate Sepp Kuss and Pogacar's UAE Emirates XRG teammate Isaac Del Toro also fell but were able to continue.

Pogacar's yellow jersey group slowed down after hearing news of the crash -- perhaps unsure whether Vingegaard would continue -- but resumed racing normally after a few moments when it became clear Vingegaard was out.