Belgium's Remco Evenepoel wins 16th stage of Tour de France

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THONON-LES-BAINS, France -- Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel was fastest Tuesday as he won the 16th stage of the Tour de France to shave 28 seconds off Tadej Pogačar's commanding lead.

Evenepoel completed the 26.1-kilometer individual time trial in 32 minutes, 19 seconds, more than a minute faster than Mattias Skjelmose, the previous quickest, before the Belgian rider waited to see Pogačar cross the line with the second-best effort of the day.

It ensured back-to-back stage victories for Evenepoel after winning the 15th stage on Sunday. Monday was a rest day.

His teammate Florian Lipowitz crashed out, however. The German rider slipped going around a sharp bend near the finish and slid across the road into the sidewalk kerb. He was unable to continue with what looked like a shoulder injury.

"It's a bittersweet pill with this victory. I wish him all the best," Evenepoel said of his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate. "I will really miss him for the whole week."

Pogačar had a wobble going around the same corner but recovered to continue.

Tuesday's stage was the only individual time trial of the Tour, starting in Évian-les-Bains beside Lake Geneva with a 16.4K climb up the category 2 Côte de Larringes, then a technical descent before a straight road into Thonon-les-Bains.

The race ends July 26 in Paris.