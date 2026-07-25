Pogacar closes in on record-equaling 5th Tour de France title

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ALPE D'HUEZ, France -- Tadej Pogacar moved to within touching distance of a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title after finishing safely in the penultimate stage Saturday.

The Slovenian star heads into Sunday's showcase finish in Paris with a lead of 6 1/2 minutes over Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel.

Barring mishap, Pogacar will join Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain, and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault as the only men to win five Tours.

The 20th stage was won by Richard Carapaz for his second win at this year's race and third overall. The Ecuadorian rider overtook Sepp Kuss near the end as the American almost crashed out. Evenepoel also surged past Kuss near the line to take second place.

Pogacar chose not to launch one of his attacks as he did when winning Friday's 19th stage in style.

Stage 20 was a mammoth 171-kilometer alpine trek featuring three hors catégorie climbs -- the hardest category -- and one category 1 climb.

After three weeks in the saddle, weary riders tackled hors catégorie ascents of Col de la Croix de Fer, Col du Galibier and Col de Sarenne, and the one cat 1 climb of Col du Télégraphe, making for 66 kilometers of hard climbing in total before a hilly finish to Alpe d'Huez.

Carapaz rode from the front in order to secure the polka-dot jersey awarded to the Tour's best climber. Pogacar's yellow jersey group was hanging back when Carapaz, Kuss, Spaniard Juan Ayuso and Australian Jai Hindley went over the Galibier together.

Pogacar's priority was ensuring his AE Team Emirates teammate Isaac Del toro finished third in the rankings, and the Mexican rider is now more than two minutes clear of Frenchman Paul Seixas in fourth.

Ayuso was dropped as the former Spanish Vuelta winner Kuss, Hindley and Carapaz -- both former Giro d'Italia winners -- battled for supremacy in the Sarenne pass.

Kuss lost control of his bike going downhill when he mistimed a turn with 5 kilometers left and almost tumbled over a roadside concrete barrier, with some netting cushioning him.

Carapaz rode swiftly past him to victory.