Ice skating brings all world championships to Beijing in 2028

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LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- All four world championships in ice skating plus an annual awards ceremony will be brought to one city in 2028 as a showcase for the sports, the International Skating Union said Wednesday.

Beijing will host all the disciplines - figure skating, speed skating, short track and synchronized skating - six years after it hosted the 2022 Olympics. Synchro is not on the Olympic program.

✨ One city. Four World Championships. One historic celebration ✨



A new era of skating is coming.



Welcome to BEIJING28!



For the first time ever, the world's best athletes in Figure Skating, Speed Skating, Short Track and Synchronized Skating will come together in one city for... pic.twitter.com/gNneiqzdb3 — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) June 10, 2026

"For the first time in our history, athletes, fans, broadcasters, partners and stakeholders from every skating discipline will come together on one stage," ISU president Jae Youl Kim said in a statement.

The first unified world championships also will mark the midway point between the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games and the 2030 French Alps Winter Games.

The dates in 2028 were not yet specified for the Beijing championships, which will use skating's two venues from the 2022 Olympics plus the National Indoor Stadium that hosted ice hockey then.