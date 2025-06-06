DENVER -- The gymnastics coach for a one-time Olympic alternate received a lifetime ban Thursday from the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Qi Han, whose case dates to at least 2016 and who had been under a temporary sanction for the past two years, was listed as permanently ineligible, subject to appeal, on the center's disciplinary database.

It said he was found to have committed emotional misconduct, physical misconduct and violated USA Gymnastics policies and bylaws.

Han, a former gymnast on the Chinese national team, and his wife, Yiwen Chen, opened Everest Gymnastics in the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2004. The gym quickly gained prominence within USA Gymnastics. In 2016, Han served as the coach to Olympic alternate Ashton Locklear.

Locklear told The New York Times in 2018 that Han physically and emotionally abused her and at one point threw a cell phone at her. Han denied the allegations.

Several other athletes who trained at Everest came forward over ensuing years, describing similar experiences with Han. As of Thursday night, Han was still listed as the co-owner and head coach at Everest. Emails sent by The Associated Press to multiple addresses at the gymnastics club were not immediately returned.

Details from Han's accusers started coming out the year before the SafeSport Center opened in the wake of extensive abuse committed by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The Times reported that USA Gymnastics handed Han's case over to the center shortly after it opened in 2017.

In explaining the lengthy amount of time it took to resolve the case, the center said in a statement that it involved more than 80 witnesses, thousands of pages of evidence and transcripts and allegations that span decades. The center said it stood by the fairness and thoroughness of the process but also "remains committed to increasing efficiencies in our process to help resolve cases more quickly."

The center's interim CEO, April Holmes, portrayed the latest development as a sign the center is making sports safer.

"We know it is not easy to come forward, so we thank those who shared their stories and helped bring resolution to this case," Holmes said. "This outcome sends a clear message that sport culture is changing and accountability is moving the needle."