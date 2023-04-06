BRAMPTON, Ontario -- Katerina Mrazova scored on a rebound on a delayed penalty at 3:16 of overtime to give the Czech Republic a 2-1 victory over Japan on Thursday in the women's world hockey championship.

Daniela Pejsova opened the scoring for the Czech Republic with 37 seconds left in the first period. Rui Ukita tied the score for Japan at 3:14 of the third period.

Blanka Skodova made 16 saves for the Czech Republic. Miyuu Masuhara stopped 26 shots for Japan.

Japan dropped its second straight contest in Group A after falling 7-1 to the United States on Wednesday.

Earlier in Group B, Celina Haider had two goals and two assists in Germany's 6-2 victory over Sweden. In the night game, also in Group B, France faced Hungary.

Franziska Feldmeier also scored twice for Germany, Laura Kluge and Svenja Voigt added goals and Sandra Abstreiter made 31 saves. Hilda Svensson scored twice for Sweden.