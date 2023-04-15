BRAMPTON, Ontario -- Petra Nieminen had three goals and an assist and Finland routed Germany 8-2 on Friday to advance to the fifth-place game in the women's world hockey championship.

Finland will face Sweden, a 1-0 winner over Japan in the night game, on Sunday. In the semifinals Saturday, the United States will face the Czech Republic and two-time defending champion Canada will play Switzerland.

Jenniina Nylund, Julia Liikala, Jenni Hiirikoski, Emilia Vesa and Nelli Laitinen also scored for Finland and Anni Keisala made 20 saves. Sonja Weidenfelder and Theresa Wagner scored for Germany.

Josefin Bouveng scored in the first period for Sweden and Emma Soderberg made 23 saves. Riko Kawaguchi stopped 23 shots for Japan, which will be relgated back to Group B next year.

In the quarterfinals Thursday, the United States beat Germany 3-0, Canada edged Sweden 3-2 in overtime, the Czech Republic topped Finland 2-1, and Switzerland beat Japan 5-1.