TAMPERE, Finland -- Dylan Samberg scored in overtime as the United States beat Sweden 4-3 Tuesday to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship.

Samberg's winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday's quarterfinal games.

The Americans led 3-1 in the third period, but Leo Carlsson scored his second goal before Timothy Liljegren equalized with 2:31 left to force overtime.

Nick Bonino and Conor Garland had answered Carlsson's opener with power-play goals, and Lane Hutson stretched the advantage to 3-1 on a breakaway.

In Latvia's capital of Riga, Canada defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 to finish second in Group B.

Peyton Krebs gave Canada an early 1-0 lead, and Tyler Myers scored the go-ahead goal in the third after Martin Kaut tied it in the second. Lawson Crouse finished it off with an empty-net goal.

Canada completed the group with 15 points and will play defending champion Finland, which finished third in Group A.

The Czechs are third with 13 points.

Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game to clinch a place in the quarterfinals.

John Peterka had a goal and an assist and goaltender Mathias Niederberger stopped 13 shots for the shutout as Germany finished fourth in Group A with 12 points.

The Germans will next face Group B winner Switzerland.

Slovakia kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1 in Riga. Slovakia is tied for fourth in Group B with co-host Latvia, which takes on Switzerland later Tuesday.

In Group A, co-host Finland plays Denmark.