PRAGUE -- Finnish coach Kari Jalonen has been fired by the Czech ice hockey association after the national team's poor result at the world championship last month.

Radim Rulik, who led the Czechs to the final of under-20 worlds in Canada in January, was named the new coach Thursday.

Jalonen took charge in March 2022 on a two-year contract as the first foreign national in the post.

He led the team to the bronze medal at last year's world championship, the Czech's first podium at the tournament in 10 years.

This year the team finished eighth, its worst result ever.

Czechia will host the world championship next year, and association head Alois Hadamczik said the coach was not able to assure that the team's performance will improve.