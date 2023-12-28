Open Extended Reactions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden -- Jimmy Snuggerud scored three goals in the first 12 minutes of the game and added an assist as the United States beat Switzerland 11-3 on Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.

Will Smith opened the rout 1:20 into the game off a cross-ice pass from Zeev Buium for a one-timer near the net. Snuggerud got his first just two minutes later and he added another at 8:11 before capping his natural hat trick at 12:36.

The U.S. led 9-1 after two periods. The Americans outshot Switzerland 40-24, with Jacob Fowler making 21 saves for the win.

"I liked our start," coach David Carle said. "We made them uncomfortable early and that was important. It was a good win and now we'll turn our attention to an excellent Czech team."

The U.S. (2-0) will play a Czechia team that is 1-1 and coming off an 8-1 rout of Norway.

In the only other game on Thursday's slate, Sweden beat Germany 5-0 behind three goals from Otto Stenburg. Melker Thelin had 15 saves for the shutout.

The Swedes (2-0) have outscored their opponents 11-0 so far in the tournament ahead of Friday night's showdown with Canada (2-0).

"Skilled, dangerous," Canada coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."