STOCKHOLM -- Canada opened the ice hockey world championship by shutting out newcomer Slovenia 4-0 on Saturday.

Bo Horvat scored two power-play goals, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Noah Dobson scored on a power play. Dylan Garand made 11 saves for Canada in the Group A game in the Swedish capital.

Horvat opened the scoring 7:22 into the first period with a one-timer from the left circle. Canada added three more goals in the second period when it outshot Slovenia 22-3.

MacKinnon doubled the advantage 3:41 into the frame with a shot in between the pads of goalie Lukas Horak. MacKinnon opted to join Canada after his Colorado Avalanche were knocked out of the NHL playoffs in the first round.

Horvat added his second with 6:22 to go, and Dobson made it 4-0 with 3:05 remaining in the second.

Canada is the most successful nation at the tournament with 28 titles but finished fourth last year.

With MacKinnon and captain Sidney Crosby together at worlds after 10 years, Canada is a clear favorite to win for the third time in past five years.

In Herning, Denmark, Kazakhstan beat Norway 2-1 in Group B.

Sweden plays Austria and France faces Latvia in Stockholm later Saturday; elsewhere, Germany meets Hungary, and last year's runner-up, Switzerland, takes on Denmark in Herning.