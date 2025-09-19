INDIANAPOLIS -- Matt Petgrave, the player whose skate fatally cut Adam Johnson's neck in a hockey game in Britain nearly two years ago, has signed a contract to play for the Indy Fuel of the minor league ECHL.

The Fuel announced Friday that they have signed Petgrave to a contract for the upcoming season.

Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the on-ice incident on Oct. 28, 2023. After a lengthy investigation, authorities determined in April that the 33-year-old Canadian would not face charges.

"After in-depth discussions with him and his previous coaches and teammates, we believe he should be afforded the opportunity to continue his playing career," Sean Hallett, CEO of Hallett Sports, which owns the Fuel, said in a statement. "We understand the responsibility that comes with the great support we receive from this community. We are confident he will be a positive addition to our team and our city."

Johnson died after Petgrave's left skate sliced his neck during an Elite Ice Hockey League game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Petgrave has not played since.

"I am thankful to the Fuel organization and the city of Indianapolis for allowing me the opportunity to continue my professional career in the sport I love," Petgrave said in a statement.

Before going overseas to play in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and England, the Toronto native spent several seasons in the ECHL and American Hockey League. He was an ECHL All-Star in 2017-18.

The ECHL is a North American developmental league two levels below the NHL.