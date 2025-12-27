Open Extended Reactions

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Will Zellers scored twice and added an assist as the United States beat Germany 6-3 in both team's opening game of the World Junior Championships on Friday.

Zellers scored twice in the second period, picking up assists from Anthony Spellacy on both goals.

Max Plante opened the scoring for the back-to-back defending champions, finishing a rebound from a Teddy Stiga shot 5:34 into the first period.

Zellers and Brandon McMorrow assisted Chase Reid on a second goal midway through the first period before Will Horcoff netted a third with 4:05 remaining in the period.

Germany cut a three-goal deficit to two when Timo Kose scored with 2:21 left in the first period.

They cut that two-goal deficit to one on two occasions in the second period. Simon Seidl and Lenny Boos both scored in the second period, with Dustin Willhoft assisting on both efforts. Zellers' goals created a two-goal cushion for the US each time.

Cole Eiserman's goal with 1:53 left in the second period re-established the three-goal lead.

The US has now outscored Germany 44-12 in the last six meetings. They are seeking to become first team to win three consecutive world junior titles since Canada won five straight from 2005 to 2009.

Both teams will continue Group A play on Saturday. Germany faces Slovakia and the US faces Switzerland.