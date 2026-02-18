Quinn Hughes' OT goal sends U.S. to Olympic men's hockey semis

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- When the U.S. gave up a tying goal to Sweden with 91 seconds left in the men's hockey quarterfinals at the Olympics, even the most seasoned players were on edge.

"That's as nervous as I've been ever in a hockey game," Dylan Larkin said.

After plenty of nerves -- and extra hockey -- the U.S. is moving on to the semifinals.

Quinn Hughes scored in overtime to put the U.S. past Sweden 2-1 after Mika Zibanejad scored to tie it late.

"Just relief," Hughes said.

After Canada did its part, albeit with a roller coaster of drama and emotion, the U.S. bounced back from Zibanejad scoring to keep alive the possibility of the North American rivals meeting in the gold medal game Sunday.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced, none more important than a Grade-A chance by Lucas Raymond during the second period.

The U.S. will face Slovakia in one semifinal on Friday night. Just before that, also unbeaten Canada plays Finland in the other.

"It's gonna be an extremely hard test," Hughes said of Slovakia. "They've been rolling. They're competitive. They're fast. Doesn't matter how many superstars you have, just the desperation level's so high. It's Game 7 every night now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.