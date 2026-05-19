Hungary registers first win at ice hockey world championship

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ZURICH -- Hungary shut out Britain 5-0 at the ice hockey world championship Tuesday for its first victory at this year's tournament.

Krisztian Nagy and Istvan Terbocs scored two goals each and Bence Balizs stopped 26 shots in a Group A game in Zurich.

Britain, a newcomer to the top division, remains pointless and risks immediate relegation if it doesn't improve.

Earlier in Zurich, Benjamin Nissner scored a power-play goal in the third period to help Austria beat Latvia 3-1.

Austria's third straight win put it level on points with Switzerland and Finland atop Group A.

Tim Harnisch's second-period goal gave Austria a 1-0 lead before Latvia captain Rudolfs Balcers tied it early in the third with his tournament-leading fourth goal.

After Nissner's go-ahead goal, Vinzenz Rohrer added an empty-netter.

In Group B in Fribourg, Slovakia needed a penalty shootout to prevail over Slovenia 5-4.

Slovakia was leading 4-3 when Rok Ticar tied it for Slovenia with 0:31 remaining in regulation. No goal was scored in overtime and Slovakia won the shootout 3-1.

Slovakia trails group leader Canada by one point.

In the same group, Norway blanked Italy 4-0 for its second victory and second shutout.

Eskild Bakke Olsen, Noah Steen, Christian Kaasastul and Tinus Luc Koblar had a goal each while goaltender Henrik Haukeland stopped all 30 shots he faced.

Italy, another newcomer, remains without a point.