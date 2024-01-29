Open Extended Reactions

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland -- Warm temperatures and poor snow conditions prompted the International Ski Federation to cancel the women's World Cup downhill and super-G races scheduled for Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, next weekend.

"FIS worked on a potential replacement for the two races on the same dates as originally planned, but due to time constraints, no solution was found," the federation said Monday.

Two men's downhills slated for Chamonix, France, had already been canceled.

That leaves a men's slalom in Chamonix on Sunday as the only race next weekend.

The break could come as welcome relief for many skiers following a series of crashes that have affected top racers like Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhová, Alexis Pinturault, Corinne Suter, Michelle Gisin and Federica Brignone -- all six of whom are either Olympic or overall World Cup champions.