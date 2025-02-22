Swiss downhill racer Niels Hintermann said Saturday that he has been declared free of lymph node cancer.

Hintermann, 29, posted the update on his Instagram account after he announced in October that he had cancer and would miss the entire ski season during treatment.

"The days weren't always easy, but naturally I'm overjoyed that this time is now over," said Hintermann, a three-time winner of World Cup races.

Hintermann has competed in 100 World Cup races over the past nine years and at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where he placed 16th in men's downhill.

His first World Cup victory came as a surprise on home Swiss snow at Wengen in an Alpine combined event in 2017 where he wore bib No. 51. He has two downhill wins at Kvitfjell, Norway, in 2022 and 2024.

Hintermann, who got married in June 2024, noticed a swelling in his neck after an offseason training camp in South America. Cancerous tumors were detected in his neck and collarbone.

Swiss team doctor Walter Frey said last year that it was hoped Hintermann would be able to return to racing in the 2025-26 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.