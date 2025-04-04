Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Surgeons found that overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone also tore her ACL in a giant slalom crash in which she broke multiple bones in her left leg.

The discovery is a further setback for the 34-year-old Italian's hopes of competing at a home Olympics in 10 months. She was expected to be one of her country's stars of the Milan-Cortina Games.

"In the happiest moment of my career that was really the last thing I needed," Italian news agency ANSA quoted Brignone as saying. "There was still a month of work ahead of me and I couldn't wait to do it.

"Instead I will have to face a new challenge into which I will put my all, as always."

Brignone underwent surgery at La Madonnina clinic in Milan on Thursday night after a crash at the Italian championships earlier in the day.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation described the surgery as a "complete success," but said the "rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament was also highlighted" and would be evaluated in the coming weeks.

The Italian star was diagnosed with multiple fractures in her tibial plateau and fibula bone, the federation said.

Surgeons also made a "ligament repair of the medial compartment of the knee," the federation's statement said late Thursday.

The operation was led by federation medical chief Andrea Panzeri.

Brignone was the race leader at the Lusia ski area in Val di Fassa but in her second run she crashed through a gate and lost control, prompting her to tumble and crash through the next gate, too. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Trento before being transferred to Milan.

Before the surgery, Panzeri had estimated that Brignone would be out for "months."

Brignone, who won the giant slalom at the world championships in February, also won 10 World Cup races across three different disciplines (five giant slaloms, three super-Gs and two downhills) this season. At 34, she became the oldest woman to win a World Cup race.

One of those World Cup wins came in a super-G on the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina that will host women's Alpine skiing at the Milan-Cortina Olympics next February -- her first career victory at the venue.

"I am sure she will be back on the slopes, in a month -- and I'm talking from experience -- she will already feel better," said Italian former skier Deborah Compagnoni, who won two of her three Olympic medals after a serious injury.

"She has grit and character, she's a tiger, she knows how to fight, she will give her all to return and manage this period as best as possible. I had some wonderful races after my injuries, and I wish that for her too."