SÖLDEN, Austria -- Italian standout Federica Brignone was named skier of the year by the federation of ski journalists on Friday.

Brignone won 10 World Cup races on the way to her second overall title last season, and secured the giant slalom world title in February. She is the winningest female skier from Italy with 37 career wins.

In April, Brignone fractured multiple bones in her left leg and tore her ACL during a GS crash at the Italian championships. Her return to racing is still pending, with the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics just over three months away.

Brignone previously received the Skieur d'Or AIJS Serge Lang award in 2020, after capturing her first World Cup overall title.

The AIJS said "skiing is a great passion in her family," referring to Brignone's mother Maria-Rosa Quario, who won four World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s; her brother Davide, who was a promising junior racer and has been her personal adviser since 2017; and her father Daniele, a former ski instructor who coached her in her younger years.

Other winners of the annual award in the past 10 years include Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S., Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, Alexis Pinturault of France, and Austrians Marcel Hirscher and Anna Veith.

The AIJS awarded its Prix Armando Trovati 2025 for the best ski racing photo to French photographer Alexis Boichard for an image of Alexis Pinturault during the GS in Adelboden last January.

The award is named after Armando Trovati, a longtime photographer for The Associated Press and skiing beat expert, who died in 2017.