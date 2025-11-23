Open Extended Reactions

GURGL, Austria -- Mikaela Shiffrin dominated another women's World Cup slalom Sunday as the American skiing star made it two convincing wins from two races in the discipline to start the Olympic season.

Racing in sunny but cold conditions, Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both runs to finish 1.23 seconds ahead of second-place Lara Colturi, an Italian prodigy competing for Albania.

The pair also went 1-2 in the first slalom of the season a week ago in Finland, where Shiffrin also led both runs and won by 1.66.

"I had to push so hard, but it was really nice with the sun on the second run," said Shiffrin, who led Colturi by 0.31 after the opening run.

Slalom world champion Camille Rast of Switzerland trailed by 1.41 in third, as the podium resembled the one from last year's race in Gurgl.

"It was pretty much how I expected it, not easy, but I knew the others were pushing, so I had no choice. You have to go," Shiffrin said.

Shiffrin and Colturi now rank 1-2 in both the slalom and overall standings after three events. Shiffrin's teammate Paula Moltzan is third after she finished Sunday's race in fifth place.

The victory was Shiffrin's 66th World Cup win in slalom and 103rd overall, both records.

The World Cup continues with a giant slalom and slalom in Copper Mountain, Colorado, next weekend.