Lindsey Vonn finishes 2nd in World Cup super-G as Olympics loom

Open Extended Reactions

TARVISIO, Italy -- At age 41, Lindsey Vonn's ability to consistently finish on the World Cup speed circuit's podium is unparalleled.

Vonn stood second in a super-G on Sunday that was held amid difficult visibility to set up her seventh podium result in eight races this season.

No other skier has more than three podiums in the speed events - and Vonn's "worst" result this season is fourth.

The results make Vonn a clear medal favorite in both downhill and super-G for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, which open in less than three weeks.

Vonn was beaten only by Germany's Emma Aicher, who is 19 years younger.

Aicher finished 0.27 seconds ahead of Vonn to set up her second victory this season, with former Olympic champion Ester Ledecká third, 0.94 behind.

"It was tough conditions with the visibility but I'm really happy to be on the podium again," Vonn said. "Of course, I'm close to another win, but it is what it is. I think I'll save the hundredths for Cortina."

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

Alice Robinson, the New Zealand skier who won two giant slaloms and a super-G this season, crashed into the final gate and hit the snow hard. She got right back up and appeared to avoid serious injury but appeared shaken.

Fog on the upper section made it difficult for skiers to navigate the Prampero course.

Vonn led Aicher at every checkpoint but lost time on the final gates.

It's set to be Aicher's fourth career victory after two downhills and a super-G. She's one of the few skiers on the circuit who competes in all four disciplines.

Ledecka, the Czech racer who claimed Olympic golds in both snowboarding and skiing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, set up her first podium of the season.

Romane Miradoli of France finished fourth and Keely Cashman of the United States was fifth for the best result of her career.

The women's circuit remains in Italy for the Kronplatz giant slalom on Tuesday.

There is only one more set of speed races before the Olympics, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Jan. 30-31.