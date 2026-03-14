Snowfall, fog force cancellation of men's World Cup super-G

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COURCHEVEL, France -- Bad weather on Saturday forced the cancellation of the first of two men's World Cup super-G races this weekend.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said "heavy snowfall, fog, and the forecast for snow to continue throughout the day" made the race impossible.

The race was a replacement for the super-G that was canceled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, two weeks ago and will not be rescheduled again.

Organizers said all efforts were now on preparing the course for Sunday's race.

Marco Odermatt could have locked up the super-G season title Saturday, a day after he secured both the overall and downhill globes following his third-place finish in a downhill.

With two super-G races remaining, the Swiss star holds a commanding 158-point lead over second-place Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria. Odermatt won the discipline title in each of the past three seasons.

Four other racers, including Odermatt's teammate and Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen, still have mathematical chances but would need to make up more than 180 points. A race win is worth 100 points.

The season ends with the World Cup Finals in Norway next week.