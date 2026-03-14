French ski star Alexis Pinturault announces plans to retire

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COURCHEVEL, France -- French ski racer Alexis Pinturault said on Saturday that he will retire at the end of the month after the World Cup Finals.

Pinturault, one of the best French skiers in history, had been thinking about retirement for a while following injury setbacks.

"It's probably the right time," the three-time Olympic medalist said. "I knew this season would be the final one."

A giant slalom specialist, Pinturault's latest setback came last year when he heavily crashed in a super-G and was airlifted from the course in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

The 34-year-old Pinturault has won 34 World Cup races, more than half in giant slalom, and he clinched the 2021 overall championship. Pinturault has eight medals, including three golds, in world championships.