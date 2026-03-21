Italy's Dominik Paris wins last downhill of World Cup season

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KVITFJELL, Norway -- Italian veteran Dominik Paris beat Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen on Saturday to win the men's downhill at the World Cup finals, a week after Marco Odermatt had locked up the season title in the discipline.

Now a record five-time downhill winner in Kvitfjell, Paris showed his class on the Olympiabakken course again as he finished 0.19 seconds ahead of von Allmen. Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr was 0.60 behind in third.

Odermatt was 0.92 off the lead in seventh, but the Swiss star had secured both the overall and downhill title last week after finishing third behind Kriechmayr in the penultimate downhill of the season in France.

Odermatt also added the super-G globe last weekend and is in a strong position to win the giant slalom title at the finals on Tuesday.

Odermatt won the downhill globe for the third straight season.

Saturday's finish was Paris' 20th downhill victory and first since winning two races within three days at the same venue in Norway a year ago.

The victory moved Paris into outright second place and one ahead of Peter Müller of Switzerland on the all-time winners list in downhill. Only Austrian great Franz Klammer won more World Cup downhills with 25.

The next men's race at the finals is the super-G on Sunday.