Dominik Paris goes back-to-back as Italy rules World Cup finals

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KVITFJELL, Norway -- Dominik Paris won his second race in two days Sunday as Italy went a perfect four-from-four at the World Cup finals.

A day after winning the downhill, Paris also was the fastest in the super-G, beating Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr by 0.07 and Raphael Haaser by 0.38 seconds.

"It's a surprise for me," Paris said. "When I saw the green light at the finish line, I had to look twice because I couldn't believe it."

Paris also won two World Cup races in one weekend in the Norwegian resort a year ago.

On the women's side, Sofia Goggia and Laura Pirovano triumphed in the super-G and downhill races, respectively, and both secured the discipline title this weekend.

That, though, didn't apply to Paris, as Swiss star Marco Odermatt had already been confirmed as the World Cup super-G and downhill champion a week ago, when he also locked up his fifth overall title.

Odermatt had a disappointing run in the last super-G of the season when he finished 1.97 seconds behind Paris in 19th, meaning he didn't even score World Cup points.

"It's always much cooler if you can collect another globe after a good performance, but today was my worst performance in many years," he said.

Odermatt is the only skier with multiple super-G wins this season, and he singled out his triumph in Kitzbühel in January as his best one.

"It's for me the biggest super-G we have on the World Cup tour, and to win there the second time now in a row was a really cool race for me, a lot of emotions," said Odermatt, who added Olympic bronze a few weeks later.

The next men's race at the finals is Tuesday's giant slalom, where Odermatt can secure his fourth globe of the season. He leads the GS standings by 48 points over second-placed Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.