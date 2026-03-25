Mikaela Shiffrin wins record-tying 6th World Cup skiing title

Mikaela Shiffrin tells Pat McAfee what she learned from Beijing 2022 to help her win gold in the women's slalom in 2026. (2:19)

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HAFJELL, Norway -- Mikaela Shiffrin secured a record-tying sixth women's overall World Cup skiing title by holding off a challenge from emerging German rival Emma Aicher in the final race of the season Wednesday.

Shiffrin needed only to finish in the top 15 of a giant slalom and the American standout secured that before Aicher even began her second run.

Shiffrin, 31, matched Austrian downhill great Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who won her six titles in the 1970s.

Moser-Pröll won five straight titles from 1971-75 then a sixth in 1979. Shiffrin won three straight from 2017-19, then back-to-back titles in 2022 and '23.

Lindsey Vonn is third on the women's list with four overall titles.

Marcel Hirscher leads the men's list with eight overall titles.

It's been another stellar season for Shiffrin, who claimed the third Olympic gold of her career by dominating the slalom at the Milan Cortina Games.

Shiffrin also won nine of the 10 World Cup slaloms this season and has a record 110 victories across all disciplines - by far the most in the World Cup by any man or woman. Ingemar Stenmark is next best with 86 wins in the 1970s and '80s.