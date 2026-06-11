Skiing president alleges IOC influence in narrow election loss

Open Extended Reactions

GENEVA -- World ski federation leader Johan Eliasch was ousted in a tight presidential election Thursday after a campaign led by the sport's heartland nations in Europe and North America that was backed by top skiers including Mikaela Shiffrin.

The billionaire owner of the Head sporting goods business lost a 65-64 vote to Alexander Ospelt, a lawyer from Liechtenstein who got a four-year term to lead the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Eliasch also loses his membership in the International Olympic Committee, one of the most exclusive clubs in world sports.

In his concession speech, Eliasch aimed an allegation at the Olympic body and urged FIS to protect its independence before congratulating Ospelt.

"The IOC tried to influence the outcome of today's vote. Against this we must stay firm," said Eliasch, who also stood in the IOC presidential election won by Kirsty Coventry 15 months ago.

The FIS congress in the Serbian capital of Belgrade started with shows of power by 75 member federations; the votes hinted at problems ahead for Eliasch.

The agenda was changed on an 88% vote to bring the presidential election forward as the first item of business. The weighted voting used by FIS gives two or three votes to established ski nations instead of a one-member-one-vote system used by other federations such as soccer body FIFA.

Then there was a 60% vote to use paper ballots instead of electronic voting, which seemed to reflect some mistrust in the FIS administration.

The 64-year-old Eliasch served as FIS president for five years that were marked by constant sparring with ski nations including Austria and Switzerland over issues such as his management style and spending of the ski body's cash reserves.

A dual citizen of Sweden and Britain, Eliasch was not supported by either of those national federations to stand for reelection. He complied with FIS rules by getting a passport and nomination from the country of Georgia.

FIS rules mean Ospelt becomes president one day after the election, leaving Eliasch to oversee the rest of the congress business on what was now his last day in office.

"It's been a great privilege to serve you," said the outgoing president, who had said the election would be a win-win as he could "get my life back" if he lost. "Either way I am very happy."

Ospelt, who has been a member of the Eliasch-chaired FIS council, said he would start his new job with "great joy and humility."

"I will be the president for all of you. Let's be united," he said.

Ospelt does not immediately become an IOC member, though he would probably be invited to join as head of the sports body that oversees about half of the medal events at the Winter Olympics.