LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Mexico has declared its desire to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 and says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Mexican Olympic Committee president María José Alcalá met Friday with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, and Ebrard delivered a letter of intent to Bach.

A city or region wasn't specified, but Ebrard and Alcalá said a committee would be formed to support the initiative.

Mexico City hosted the Summer Games in 1968.

In October, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper said they were talking to "10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents" regarding potential candidacies for future Summer Games.

Among the countries that have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, the next Games to be awarded, are Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, Qatar and South Korea.