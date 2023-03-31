Former South Africa Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole over the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, said South Africa's Department of Correctional Services and a lawyer for Steenkamp's family on Friday.

Pistorius has been jailed since 2016 and became eligible for parole after serving half of his prison sentence.

On Feb. 14, 2013, Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom. He told the court he believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her several times.

He was initially convicted of culpable homicide, a charge comparable to manslaughter, in 2014, but the case went through a number of appeals, including by the prosecution, before Pistorius was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murder in 2017. The series of appeals led to legal wrangling over when Pistorius would be eligible for parole.

Steenkamp's family had opposed his bid for parole, according to their lawyer, Tania Koen.

"I can confirm that parole has been denied. They will reconvene in a year to reconsider him again, and we don't know the reasons yet [for the denial]," Koen said. "I've just received a call from the parole board. ... It is a huge sense of relief for June [Steenkamp, Reeva's mother]."

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement that the "reason provided is that the inmate did not complete the minimum Detention Period" and that Pistorius could apply again in August 2024.

Pistorius, known as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, was a six-time Paralympic gold medalist who competed in the 2012 London Olympics, reaching the semifinals of the 400 meters and carrying the South African flag in the closing ceremony.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.