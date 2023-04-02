PARIS -- Ethiopia's Abeje Ayana won the men's race at the Paris Marathon on Sunday in his first competitive run over the distance, and Kenya's Helah Kiprop claimed the women's title.

Ayana, 20, won with a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 15 seconds, 20 seconds ahead of compatriot and pre-race favorite Guye Adola with Kenya's Josphat Boit a further five seconds back in third.

After clocking 59:39 in a half marathon in Poznan, Poland, in 2021, Ayana was one of the men to watch on a gray, windy morning in the French capital.

He sped away from a group of four after around 35 kilometers, quickly opening a 20-second gap that he held until the finish line on the Avenue Foch to become the third Ethiopian to win the race in the past four years.

In the women's race, Kiprop crossed the line in 2:23:19 after a stunning comeback.

The 37-year-old was lagging more than one minute behind the leading group after 25 kilometers but fought back before outsprinting Ethiopian Atalel Anmut to the line.

Fikrte Wereta of Ethiopia took third place.