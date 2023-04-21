Russia's Evgeniia Chikunova shattered the 200 meter breaststroke world record with a time of 2 minutes 17.55 seconds on the final day of the Russian swimming championships in Kazan on Friday.

The previous record of 2:18.95 was set by South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker in the final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 30, 2021.

A spokesman for World Aquatics said Chikunova's time must go through necessary steps to be approved and verified.

Russian and Belarusian swimmers are banned from competing internationally due to the war in Ukraine, but World Aquatics this month established a task force to explore their return as neutrals.

This year's world swimming championships are scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14-30.