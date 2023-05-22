BOSTON -- Rick Hoyt, who, with his father pushing his wheelchair, became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61.

Hoyt died of complications with his respiratory system, his family announced Monday.

"Rick along with our father, Dick, were icons in the road race and triathlon worlds for over 40 years and inspired millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves, set goals and accomplish extraordinary things," the Hoyt family said in a statement.

Rick Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him a quadriplegic, and he and his father became as much a part of the Boston Marathon as sore feet or Heartbreak Hill. With Dick Hoyt pushing, the two completed the course 32 times.

They also participated in more than 1,000 other races, including duathlons and triathlons; in 1992 they completed a run and bike across the U.S. that covered 3,735 miles (6,010 kilometers) in 45 days. In 2013, a statue of father and son was erected near the Boston Marathon's starting line in Hopkinton.

Dick Hoyt died in 2021.

"It's hard to believe they both have now passed on, but their legacy will never die. Dick and Rick Hoyt have inspired millions around the world," said Dave McGillivray, the race director of the Boston Marathon and other events the Hoyts participated in. "We will always be grateful, Rick, for your courage, determination, tenacity and willingness to give of yourself so that others, too, could believe in themselves, set goals and make a difference in this world as you have."