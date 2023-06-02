FLORENCE, Italy -- Kenya's Faith Kipyegon set a world record in the women's 1,500 meters on Friday by clocking 3:49.11 at the third Diamond League meet of the season.

Kipyegon shaved almost an entire second off the previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in 2015.

The world record completes the 29-year-old's collection of feats, adding to her two Olympic gold medals and world titles in 2017 and 2022. She also won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2014 in addition to three Diamond League titles.

The Kenyan remained behind the pacemakers for the first half of the race before racing clear in the final 300 meters to finish well ahead of Britain's Laura Muir and Australian Jessica Hull, with her rivals crowding around to congratulate her after the race.

"I'm so happy for Faith," Muir said. "I would have loved to be closer to her. But for the first race of the season, this is really decent. I have never gone through the first 800 meters as fast as today."

In other events, world champion Fred Kerley triumphed in the men's 100 meters with a time of 9.94 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala finished second in 10.05 seconds, while Trayvon Bromell was third (10.09).

In the women's 100, Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou exploded off the blocks and crossed the line in 10.97 seconds, just ahead of Germany's European champion Gina Lueckenkemper and Briton Imani-Lara Lansiquot.

American teen Erriyon Knighton won the men's 200 meters in 19.89 seconds, while the Netherlands' Femke Bol set a meet record in the women's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 52.43 seconds.

American Grant Holloway made up for his second-place finish in Rabat with a victory in the men's 110 meter hurdles.

Spaniard Mohamed Katir ran the fastest 5,000 meters in the world this year at 12:52.09.

Italy's Leonardo Fabbri and Andy Diaz gave the home fans plenty to cheer about as they claimed wins in the men's shot put and triple jump respectively, while compatriot Larissa Iapichino won the women's long jump.