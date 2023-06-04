A motorcycle rider died and a triathlete was severely injured Sunday in a collision during the Ironman European championship in Hamburg, Germany, police said.

The rider, who was carrying a camera operator, crashed head-on with the cyclist at a narrow part of the race where both lanes were being used by competitors and motorbikes carrying camera operators were riding down the middle of the road.

The crash happened during live coverage of the race before Germany's ARD broadcaster interrupted transmission.

The 70-year-old rider died at the scene, police said. The triathlete, age 26, suffered severe injuries; the camera operator, 50, was in shock and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

"A closure of the race track was unavoidable in the area of ​​the accident," Hamburg police said in a statement. "The athletes had to get off in front of the accident site and cross over to the dyke. Towards the direction of the city centre, the racetrack was briefly diverted."

The race was interrupted but resumed a little later.

"It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event," organizers said in a statement. "Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time."

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.