PARIS -- Norwegian distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the world record in the two-mile race at the Paris Diamond League on Friday.

The 22-year-old ran seven minutes, 54.10 seconds, smashing Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run distance in 1997.

"The idea is to make a bit of a show," Ingebrigtsen told NRK before the race. "It is a somewhat unusual distance and a pretty good record. It's fun to try things you haven't tried before."

Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 1,500 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold and silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

In other events, Olympic and world silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia broke the world record in the men's 3,000 meters steeplechase, the third world mark set on Friday.

Girma pulled away over the final lap to cross in seven minutes 52.11 seconds, lowering the previous mark of 7:53.63 set by Qatar's Saif Saaeed Shaheen on Sept. 3, 2004 in Brussels.