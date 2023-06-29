SAINT-DENIS, France -- The head of the embattled Paris Olympics in 2024 says he's bracing for intense scrutiny and criticism as French police investigate Games-related contracts. But Tony Estanguet defiantly insists that the probes bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have for decades dogged the Olympic movement's flagship money-spinning event.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet, a former Olympic canoeing star who is now the face and chief organizer of the Paris Games, said he was working in their bustling Olympic HQ when the building on the outskirts of Paris was raided by police last week.

"It's the first time this has happened to us, so we were surprised," he said. "We said, 'Yes, of course, take all the information you need.'"

The Paris 2024 president vigorously defended colleagues whose homes also were searched. Estanguet, 45, detailed multiple layers of internal and external checks, including continuous scrutiny by state auditors, that he and other Olympic organizers work under as they manage a budget of billions of euros.