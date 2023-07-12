MOULINS, France -- Jasper Philipsen cemented his status as this year's sprinting star when he claimed his fourth stage win in the Tour de France on Wednesday.

The Belgian cyclist was a cut above the rest in the 11th stage, a 180 km ride from Clermont Ferrand, easily beating Dutch Dylan Groenewegen and German Phil Bauhaus to take his career tally of wins in the world's greatest race to six.

Although he did not benefit this time from the work of his top lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel, who struggled in the finale, Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to prevail by a bike length.

He has now won six of the past seven bunch sprints on the Tour, having only been denied this year by Dane Mads Pedersen in Limoges last Saturday.

The Alpecin Deceuninck rider became the first man to win four stages in the same Tour since Great Britain's Mark Cavendish in 2021.

Italian Daniel Oss was the last of a three-man breakaway group to be swallowed up by the peloton, 13.5 km from the finish line, making way for the sprinters' team in light rain.

Philipsen can now bid to become the first rider to win five stages in a single edition of the Tour since Germany's Marcel Kittel in 2017. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

He leads second-placed Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by 17 seconds with Australian Jai Hindley in third place, 2 minutes and 40 seconds off the pace as there was no major change in the top positions of the general classification.

Thursday's 12th stage is a 169 km roller-coaster between Roanne and Belleville en Beaujolais.