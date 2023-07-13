Dipa Karmakar makes Asian Games cut on return from doping suspension

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar sealed her place in the Asian Games squad after topping the selection trials at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Karmakar, who narrowly missed out on a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was making a comeback after 21 months of suspension due to a doping violation.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Dipa scored 47.05 to emerge on top in the all-around event during the trials.

Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak scored 45.80 and 44.43 to finish second and third in the trials.

Dipa Karmakar suspended for 21 months - Explained

In men's senior individual category, Yogeshwar Singh (76.30) from Haryana, Odisha's Rakesh Patra (76.20) and Tapan Mohanty (74.60) bagged the top three spots.

"I am satisfied with Dipa's performance. She is made a good comeback. She still is not at her best and has slight pain in her right knee but there is time and I am sure, she will only get better from here on," Dipa's coach Bishweshwar Nandi told PTI.

"It is not easy to comeback after such a long time, so I am very happy," he added.

Karmakar's doping violation

In February this year, Karmakar put out a statement saying she's serving a 21-month suspension after testing positive for prohibitive substance higenamine. Her sentence was reduced by three months and also been backdated by two-and-half months because she admitted to the doping offence.

According to her statement, Karmakar unknowingly ingested the banned substance and could not determine the source. She added, "It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered by body, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned. Never in my career has the thought of consuming a banned substance crossed my mind. Gymnastics is all I have, and I would never do anything which would bring myself or my country into disrepute."

According to the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), "higenamine is a substance found in a variety of plant sources and herbs used for traditional medicine."