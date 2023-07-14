Asian Athletics Championship 2023: Golds for Tajinder and Parul, Shaili wins silver

Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his title, while Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women's steeplechase as India won three more medals on the third day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand, on Friday.

Shaili Singh grabbed a silver in the women's long jump as India's medal tally rose to nine medals, which include five golds.

Toor, braving a groin strain, retained his men's shot put crown with a best throw of 20.23m. This was his third medal at the event, he won gold in 2019 and a silver in 2017. The Asian record holder took the lead in his second attempt and chose to skip his remaining throws as he seemed to have pulled his groin.

Parul ran a well-timed race as she took the lead with a little over a lap to go and finished ahead of China's Xu Shuangshuang and Japan's Reimi Yopshimura with a timing of 9:38.76s. This was her career's fifth fastest timing and India's first gold medal of the day.

Shaili, fresh from winning a bronze at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Japan last month, won her second international medal with a best effort of 6.54m. The 19-year-old led the pack until the end when Japan's Sumire Hata produced a massive 6.97m jump to take the gold. Shaili's compatriot Ancy Sojan, who was initially in the top-3, finished fourth with a best jump of 6.41m.

Elsewhere, Swapna Barman finished the day placed second in the women's Heptathlon with 3392 points after four events. Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar qualified for the 400m men's hurdles final, while Bal Kishan finished fourth in the 3000m men's steeplechase with a timing of 8:46.98s.

Day four of the Asian Athletics Championships will see Tejaswin Shankar, who won bronze in the men's decathlon on Thursday, return to compete in the men's high jump. Tejaswin has insisted that the high jump will remain his "bread and butter" event and that he hopes to qualify for the Olympics and World Championships in the same event.

Ace Indian long jumper Sreeshankar Murali and the 4x400m relay teams will also be in action on Saturday.