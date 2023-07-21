Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the women's mile world record by almost five seconds at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

The 29-year-old completed the race in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds to smash the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan's 2019 mark of 4:12.33.

Hassan's record was also set in Monaco.

"I have done good training so far and I just came for it," Kipyegon said. "The time -- yes, it was really good because the race was well-planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record -- that is amazing."

Kipyegon has now broken three world records in just two months, including the 1500m and 5000m.