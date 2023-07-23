FUKUOKA, Japan -- Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia set the world record in the women's 400-meter freestyle, powering to the gold medal in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds at the swimming world championships Sunday.

Titmus eclipsed the 3:56.08 set by Summer McIntosh earlier this year and finished 3.35 seconds ahead of silver medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States. New Zealand's Erika Fairweather edged out McIntosh to grab the bronze, finishing 4.21 seconds behind Titmus.

On the opening day of the swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships, Australia's Sam Short powered to victory in the men's 400 freestyle to dethrone compatriot Elijah Winnington.

Short, 19, crossed the line in 3:40.68 to narrowly beat Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia by 0.02 seconds. Germany's Lukas Martens was 1.52 seconds behind to take the bronze medal.

Winnington, who won the title in Budapest last year, was seventh out of eight competitors.