EUGENE, Ore. -- Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet on Sunday, running it in in 14:00.21.

In addition, Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.23 meters

Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris. Tsegay's finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was runner-up in 14:05.92.

Afterward, the 26-year-old Tsegay vowed to try an go under 14 minutes next year: "Yes, I try."

Duplantis, known as Mondo, broke his own record of 6.22 meters (20 feet, 4 3/4 inches) that he set indoors earlier this year. He was lifted up by fellow competitors after clearing the jump then hopped onto the track's railing and struck a victory pose for fans.

"I just looked up and the bar was still there," Duplantis laughed.

"We're not only competitors, but we really are brothers and we have a great time together out there. To see them embrace me like that after doing a jump, breaking a world record, I'm thankful. I just feel very thankful."

The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year's final stop on the international Diamond League circuit. The 32 champions crowned during the two-day meet at Eugene's Hayward Field were set to earn $30,000 apiece.

Canadian Andre De Grasse, the 200-meter champion at the Tokyo Olympics, won the event in 19.76 seconds to cap the season. World champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won on the women's side in 21.57 for her second Prefontaine title of the weekend.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his second Prefontaine Classic title of the weekend with a victory in the 3,000 after a photo finish, just edging Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha with a time of 7:23.63.

American Joe Kovacs had a monster throw of 22.93 meters (75 feet, 2 3/4 inches) in the men's shot put, ahead of native Oregonian and world record holder Ryan Crouser.

American Athing Mu won the 800 in 1:54.97, a new national and meet record. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the 400 in 49.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the title in the 400 hurdles in 51.98, while Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won the 100 hurdles in 12.33.

Among the men, Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya won the 800 meters in a meet record 1:42.80. Canadian Marco Arop finished second in 1:42.85, a new national record. Arop bested Wanyonyi at the world tack and field championships last month in Budapest.

Jamaican Hansle Parchment defeated three-time world champion Grant Holloway in the 110 meters, finishing in 12.93.

Ukranian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed gold in the high jump.

The two-day event opened on Saturday. Among the winners were American Christian Coleman in the men's 100 meters and Jackson in the women's event. Ingebrigtsen won the Bowerman mile, an event unique to the Prefontaine Classic, is a blistering 3:43.73.