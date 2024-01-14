Open Extended Reactions

Kenyan runner Agnes Ngetich broke the 10-kilometer world record in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, shaving 28 seconds off the previous mark and becoming the first woman to run the distance in under 29 minutes.

Ngetich clocked a time of 28:46, breaking Yalemzerf Yehualaw's road mixed race world record set two years ago.

"I am so happy. I didn't expect this world record," Ngetich said. "I was coming to improve my time, at least somewhere around 29:14, but I am happy that I ran a world record of 28 minutes. I didn't expect this."

Ngetich, the 22-year-old world cross country championships 2023 team gold medalist, had previously set the 10-kilometer world record in a women-only race in September with a time of 29:24.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo won the men's race in Valencia with a time of 26:48.