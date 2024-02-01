Open Extended Reactions

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Latvia's parliament voted Thursday to ban its national teams from playing any national teams of Russia and Belarus regardless of what flag they may compete under, as a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

National and club teams from Russia and its ally Belarus have been banned from competing in numerous international events after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Latvian Olympic Committee said the move will not affect the country's participation at the Paris Games, as the International Olympic Committee allows only individual Russians or Belarusians -- not teams -- to take part as neutral athletes without flags.

Athletics, the Games' biggest event, has maintained a blanket ban on both nations' athletes, including individuals.

European Union-member Latvia, which borders both Russia and Belarus, passed the law "to re-emphasize Latvia's solidarity with Ukraine and to fundamentally block any Russian efforts to legitimize its war crimes through the sports industry," parliament said in a statement.

In April, Ukraine barred its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events that have competitors from Russia and Belarus.

The ban was watered down in July to allow athletes to compete against Russians or Belarusians playing under a neutral flag, as worries mounted that such a tough stance would exclude Ukraine from the Paris Olympics.

UEFA in September reinstated under-17 Russian soccer teams in European competitions, saying "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults."

That decision was reversed within weeks, however, after other national sides threatened boycotts, including the United Kingdom.