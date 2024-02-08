Open Extended Reactions

The UK government is exploring a bid to host the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2031.

It was announced in the publication of the 32 step Disability Action Plan by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Rt Hon Mel Stride MP, following a consultation where 75% of respondents agreed with the proposal to explore the feasibility of bidding.

The plan states that hosting the Games would provide an opportunity to showcase the talent of people with a learning disability as world-class athletes and help create positive changes for the lives of people with learning disabilities, similar to how the London 2012 Paralympic Games did for those with physical disabilities.

"We're thrilled to see this first stage of the bid process for a Special Olympics World Summer Games move forwards with backing from the Government to be part of a vision that will generate systemic societal benefits for people with intellectual disabilities in Great Britain," Laura Baxter MBE, Strategic Director of Growth and Legacy at Special Olympics Great Britain said.

Berlin hosted the last edition of the Games in 2023. Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"We believe that through a longer-term vision and legacy, which will be built over the next 10 years, staging a Special Olympics World Summer Games in Great Britain will give much greater prominence to the issues faced by people with intellectual disabilities, and it will help to break down the many barriers that they face daily; ultimately leading to a more accessible and inclusive society."

The Games, which are separate to the Olympic and Paralympics, are hosted every 4 years.

The most recent edition of the Games was held in Berlin in June 2023, the host for the 2027 edition is due to be announced in 2024.